Quantum Breakout Basic

Quantum Breakout Lite - CPU-Optimized Breakout EA

Quantum Breakout Lite is a sophisticated, CPU-optimized Expert Advisor designed for professional breakout trading. This lightweight version delivers institutional-grade breakout detection with minimal resource consumption, making it perfect for VPS deployment and continuous operation.

Key Features

Advanced Breakout Detection

  • Dynamic Support/Resistance Analysis: Intelligent detection of key price levels using configurable lookback periods.

  • Adaptive Thresholds: Symbol-specific breakout thresholds that automatically adjust for Gold, Forex majors, and other instruments.

  • Multi-Timeframe Compatibility: Works seamlessly across all timeframes from M1 to MN1.

Professional Risk Management

  • ATR-Based Stop Loss/Take Profit: Volatility-adjusted position sizing ensures optimal risk-reward ratios.

  • Margin Protection: Advanced margin checking prevents over-leveraging.

  • Position Limits: Configurable maximum concurrent trades for portfolio protection.

  • Account Balance Guards: Minimum balance requirements prevent dangerous trading.

CPU Optimization Technology

  • Intelligent Tick Processing: Processes only every N ticks to reduce CPU load.

  • Cached Calculations: Smart caching of ATR and other indicators minimizes recalculations.

  • Minimal Memory Footprint: Optimized data structures for efficient memory usage.

  • VPS-Friendly Design: Perfect for virtual private servers with limited resources.

Trading Strategy
The EA implements a professional breakout strategy that:

  • Monitors price action across configurable lookback periods.

  • Identifies significant support and resistance levels.

  • Detects genuine breakouts using dynamic thresholds.

  • Executes trades with precise ATR-based stop levels.

  • Manages positions with advanced risk controls.

Configuration Options

Core Settings

  • Primary Timeframe: Choose your analysis timeframe.

  • Breakout Bars: Lookback period for S/R level detection.

  • Breakout Threshold: Sensitivity adjustment.

  • Fixed Lot Size: Position sizing control.

  • Maximum Trades: Concurrent position limits.

Risk Management

  • Stop Loss ATR Multiplier: Volatility-based stop distances.

  • Take Profit ATR Multiplier: Profit target calculation.

  • Maximum Spread: Spread filtering for optimal entry conditions.

  • Minimum Balance: Account protection threshold.

Performance Optimization

  • Processing Interval: CPU usage control.

  • Debug Options: Configurable logging levels.

Suitable For

  • Scalpers and Day Traders seeking quick breakout opportunities.

  • Swing Traders looking for medium-term momentum plays.

  • VPS Users requiring optimized remote server deployment.

  • All experience levels with intuitive parameter configuration.

Tested Instruments
Optimized and tested on:

  • Forex Majors: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD.

  • Gold: XAU/USD with specialized threshold logic.

  • Indices: SPX500, NAS100, UK100.

  • Commodities: Oil, Silver, and other instruments.

Technical Specifications

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 (Build 3815 or newer).

  • Account Types: Hedge and Netting accounts supported.

  • Minimum Deposit: $100 recommended ($500+ for optimal performance).

  • VPS Requirements: 512MB RAM, 1 CPU core.

  • Latency Tolerance: Works with standard broker connections.

Installation & Setup

  1. Download and copy the EA to your MT5 Experts folder.

  2. Configure parameters to match your trading style.

  3. Backtest first to validate performance on your broker's data.

  4. Start with minimum lot sizes.

  5. Monitor performance using the built-in features.

Risk Disclaimer
Trading involves substantial risk of loss. Past performance does not guarantee future results. This EA is a tool to assist trading decisions and is not a guarantee of profits. Always test thoroughly on a demo account before live trading.

Support & Updates

  • Comprehensive user manual is included.

  • Regular updates for strategy refinements and bug fixes.

  • Active user community for support.

Version Information

  • Current Version: 1.30 LITE

  • Compatibility: MT5 Build 3815+

  • File Size: Lightweight design for efficient operation.

Quantum Breakout Lite delivers professional-grade breakout strategy execution in a resource-efficient package.


