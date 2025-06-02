All In One Divergence Indicator MT5

All In One Divergence Indicator for MetaTrader 5

The All In One Divergence Indicator for MetaTrader 5 is a powerful analytical utility tailored for spotting divergence patterns across various price charts. This MT5-based tool enables traders to pinpoint potential turning points in the market with minimal effort.

Equipped with eight integrated oscillators—including RSI, CCI, and other momentum-based indicators—this divergence tool offers immediate visual trading cues directly on the price action.





All In One Divergence Indicator Features

Explore the standout features of this tool in the summary below:

Category Oscillator - Signal Generator - Forecast Tool Platform MetaTrader 5 Skill Level Intermediate Indicator Type Leading - Continuation Timeframe Multi-Timeframe Trading Style Day Trading Market Universal: Crypto - Forex - Stocks

Indicator Overview

This advanced MetaTrader 5 oscillator autonomously scans for both hidden and standard divergences, overlaying them directly onto your chart interface. By default, the tool is configured to track divergence using the Awesome Oscillator (AO) and supports operation across any selected timeframe.

Blue lines denote bullish divergence

Pink lines represent bearish divergence

Behavior in Bullish Trends

In an upward market setup, the indicator panel flags a bullish divergence and activates a buy signal. Confirmation can be observed through increasing green histogram bars and a movement above the zero line, signaling added confirmation for entry.

Behavior in Bearish Trends

On a 5-minute AUD/JPY chart, once the indicator detects a bearish divergence, the downtrend begins to unfold. The growing intensity of red bars can serve as a confirming indicator of strengthening downward momentum.

All In One Divergence Indicator Settings

The adjustable configuration parameters are listed below:

Type Of Indicator : Selection of divergence engine

: Selection of divergence engine Number of candles for Pivots calculation : Defines the pivot range

: Defines the pivot range Maximum/Minimum distance between pivots : Controls detection sensitivity

: Controls detection sensitivity Number of divergences from pivot : Sets how many divergences to detect

: Sets how many divergences to detect Indicator Line Break Count : Indicator lines confirming divergence

: Indicator lines confirming divergence Shift : Price displacement value

: Price displacement value Sell Divergence : Color for bearish divergence display

: Color for bearish divergence display Buy Divergence : Color for bullish divergence display

: Color for bullish divergence display Width : Line width settings

: Line width settings RSI Period : Relative Strength Index parameter

: Relative Strength Index parameter Applied price : Price source for indicator inputs

: Price source for indicator inputs CCI Period : Commodity Channel Index parameter

: Commodity Channel Index parameter MACD Inputs : MACD setup values

: MACD setup values Fast/Slow EMA : Moving average speed configuration

: Moving average speed configuration Signal SMA : Signal line period

: Signal line period STOCHASTIC Inputs : Stochastic oscillator tuning

: Stochastic oscillator tuning K / D Periods : Sensitivity and smoothing values

: Sensitivity and smoothing values Slowing : Controls smoothing of stochastic

: Controls smoothing of stochastic OBV / CMF Inputs : Volume-based indicator settings

: Volume-based indicator settings Used Periods : Timeframe selection for analysis

: Timeframe selection for analysis Type Of Volumes : Choice of volume data

: Choice of volume data TSI Inputs : Settings for the True Strength Index

: Settings for the True Strength Index TSI smoothing period 1 : Primary smoothing

: Primary smoothing

TSI smoothing period 2 : Secondary smoothing

: Secondary smoothing

Price: Source of input for TSI calculations

Conclusion

The All In One Divergence Indicator for MetaTrader 5 is a robust solution for detecting divergence-based market shifts with high precision. By combining several oscillator signals and automating the detection of both regular and hidden divergence setups, this indicator enhances technical analysis for traders across all financial markets.