Référence MQL5 COrderInfo TypeFilling 

TypeFilling

Retourne le type de remplissage de l'ordre.

ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING  TypeFilling() const

Valeur de retour

Type de remplissage de l'ordre (valeur de l'énumération ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING).

Note

L'ordre doit être sélectionné en utilisant les méthodes Select (par le ticket) ou SelectByIndex (par l'index).