TypeFilling

注文充填の種類を取得します。

ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING  TypeFilling() const

戻り値

注文充填の種類（ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING 列挙値）

注意事項

注文は Select（チケットによる選択）または SelectByIndex（インデックスによる選択）メソッドで選択されるべきです。