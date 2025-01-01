Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardClasses pour le TradingCOrderInfoSelectByIndex TicketTimeSetupTimeSetupMscOrderTypeTypeDescriptionEtatStateDescriptionTimeExpirationTimeDoneTimeDoneMscTypeFillingTypeFillingDescriptionTypeTimeTypeTimeDescriptionMagicPositionIdVolumeInitialVolumeCurrentPriceOpenStopLossTakeProfitPriceCurrentPriceStopLimitSymbolCommentInfoIntegerInfoDoubleInfoStringStoreStateCheckStateSelectSelectByIndex SelectByIndex Sélectionne un ordre par son index pour accéder par la suite à ses propriétés. bool SelectByIndex( int index // index de l'ordre ) Valeur de retour vrai en cas de succès, faux si l'ordre n'a pas pu être sélectionné. Select CHistoryOrderInfo