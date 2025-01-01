DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardClasses pour le TradingCOrderInfoSelectByIndex 

SelectByIndex

Sélectionne un ordre par son index pour accéder par la suite à ses propriétés.

bool  SelectByIndex(
   int  index   // index de l'ordre
   )

Valeur de retour

vrai en cas de succès, faux si l'ordre n'a pas pu être sélectionné.