DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardClasses pour le TradingCOrderInfoOrderType 

OrderType

Retourne le type de l'ordre.

ENUM_ORDER_TYPE  OrderType()

Valeur de retour

Type de l'ordre (valeur de l'énumération ENUM_ORDER_TYPE).

Note

L'ordre doit être sélectionné en utilisant les méthodes Select (par le ticket) ou SelectByIndex (par l'index).