MQL5参考标准程序库交易类COrderInfoTypeFilling 

TypeFilling

获取订单填充类型。

ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING  TypeFilling() const

返回值

订单填充类型 (值为 ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING 枚举)。

注释

订单必须先行使用 Select (通过单号) 或 SelectByIndex (通过索引) 方法选择。