Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardClasses pour le TradingCOrderInfoEtat 

Etat

Retourne l'état de l'ordre.

ENUM_ORDER_STATE  State() const

Valeur de retour

Etat de l'ordre (valeur de l'énumération ENUM_ORDER_STATE).

Note

L'ordre doit être sélectionné en utilisant les méthodes Select (par le ticket) ou SelectByIndex (par l'index).