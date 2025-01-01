DokümantasyonBölümler
TypeFilling

Emir karşılama türünü alır.

ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING  TypeFilling() const

Dönüş değeri

Emir türü (ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING sayımının değerlerinden biri).

Not

Emir, Select (fiş kullanarak) veya SelectByIndex (indis kullanarak) yöntemi ile seçilmelidir.