Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardClasses pour le TradingCOrderInfoTypeDescription 

TypeDescription

Retourne le type de l'ordre sous forme d'une chaîne de caractères.

string  TypeDescription() const

Valeur de retour

Type de l'ordre sous forme d'une chaîne de caractères.

Note

L'ordre doit être sélectionné en utilisant les méthodes Select (par le ticket) ou SelectByIndex (par l'index).