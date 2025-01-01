- Ticket
- TimeSetup
- TimeSetupMsc
- OrderType
- TypeDescription
- Etat
- StateDescription
- TimeExpiration
- TimeDone
- TimeDoneMsc
- TypeFilling
- TypeFillingDescription
- TypeTime
- TypeTimeDescription
- Magic
- PositionId
- VolumeInitial
- VolumeCurrent
- PriceOpen
- StopLoss
- TakeProfit
- PriceCurrent
- PriceStopLimit
- Symbol
- Comment
- InfoInteger
- InfoDouble
- InfoString
- StoreState
- CheckState
- Select
- SelectByIndex
TypeDescription
Retourne le type de l'ordre sous forme d'une chaîne de caractères.
|
string TypeDescription() const
Valeur de retour
Type de l'ordre sous forme d'une chaîne de caractères.
Note
L'ordre doit être sélectionné en utilisant les méthodes Select (par le ticket) ou SelectByIndex (par l'index).