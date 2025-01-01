DocumentationSections
Select

Sélectionne un ordre par son ticket pour accéder par la suite à ses propriétés.

bool  Select(
   ulong  ticket   // ticket de l'ordre
   )

Valeur de retour

vrai en cas de succès, faux si l'ordre n'a pas pu être sélectionné.