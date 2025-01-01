DocumentazioneSezioni
TypeFilling

Ottiene il tipo di filling dell'ordine.

ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING  TypeFilling() const

Valore di ritorno

Tipo di riempimento dell'ordine dall'enumerazione ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING.

Nota

L'ordine deve essere selezionato usando i metodi Select (da ticket) o SelectByIndex (da indice).