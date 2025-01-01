DokumentationKategorien
TypeFilling

Erhält Orderausführungstyp je nach Rest.

ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING  TypeFilling() const

Rückgabewert

Typ der Order-Ausführung je nach Rest aus der Enumeration ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING.

Hinweis

Eine Order muss vorher mit der Zugriffsmethode Select (nach Ticket) oder SelectByIndex (nach Index) ausgewählt werden.