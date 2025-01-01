DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardClasses pour le TradingCOrderInfoTakeProfit 

TakeProfit

Retourne le Take Profit de l'ordre.

double  TakeProfit() const

Valeur de retour

Le Take Profit de l'ordre.

Note

L'ordre doit être sélectionné en utilisant les méthodes Select (par le ticket) ou SelectByIndex (par l'index).