Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardClasses pour le TradingCOrderInfoInfoInteger 

InfoInteger

Retourne la valeur de la propriété spécifiée de type integer.

bool  InfoInteger(
   ENUM_ORDER_PROPERTY_INTEGER  prop_id,     // Identifiant de la propriété
   long&                        var          // référence sur la variable
   ) const

Paramètres

prop_id

[in]  Identifiant de la propriété de type integer (valeur de l'énumération ENUM_ORDER_PROPERTY_INTEGER).

var

[out]  Référence à une variable de type long pour placer le résultat.

Valeur de retour

vrai en cas de succès, faux si la valeur de la propriété n'a pas pu être récupérée.

Note

L'ordre doit être sélectionné en utilisant les méthodes Select (par le ticket) ou SelectByIndex (par l'index).