Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardClasses pour le TradingCOrderInfoTypeFillingDescription
- Ticket
- TimeSetup
- TimeSetupMsc
- OrderType
- TypeDescription
- Etat
- StateDescription
- TimeExpiration
- TimeDone
- TimeDoneMsc
- TypeFilling
- TypeFillingDescription
- TypeTime
- TypeTimeDescription
- Magic
- PositionId
- VolumeInitial
- VolumeCurrent
- PriceOpen
- StopLoss
- TakeProfit
- PriceCurrent
- PriceStopLimit
- Symbol
- Comment
- InfoInteger
- InfoDouble
- InfoString
- StoreState
- CheckState
- Select
- SelectByIndex
TypeFillingDescription
Retourne le type de remplissage de l'ordre sous forme d'une chaîne de caractères.
|
string TypeFillingDescription() const
Valeur de retour
Le type de remplissage de l'ordre sous forme d'une chaîne de caractères.
Note
L'ordre doit être sélectionné en utilisant les méthodes Select (par le ticket) ou SelectByIndex (par l'index).