Référence MQL5 Bibliothèque Standard Classes pour le Trading COrderInfo TypeFillingDescription 

TypeFillingDescription

Retourne le type de remplissage de l'ordre sous forme d'une chaîne de caractères.

string  TypeFillingDescription() const

Valeur de retour

Le type de remplissage de l'ordre sous forme d'une chaîne de caractères.

Note

L'ordre doit être sélectionné en utilisant les méthodes Select (par le ticket) ou SelectByIndex (par l'index).