InfoDouble
Retourne la valeur de la propriété spécifiée de type double.
bool InfoDouble(
Paramètres
prop_id
[in] Identifiant de la propriété de type double (valeur de l'énumération ENUM_ORDER_PROPERTY_DOUBLE).
var
[out] Référence à une variable de type double pour placer le résultat.
Valeur de retour
vrai en cas de succès, faux si la valeur de la propriété n'a pas pu être récupérée.
Note
L'ordre doit être sélectionné en utilisant les méthodes Select (par le ticket) ou SelectByIndex (par l'index).