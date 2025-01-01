DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardClasses pour le TradingCOrderInfoStateDescription 

StateDescription

Retourne l'état de l'ordre sous forme d'une chaîne de caractères.

string  StateDescription() const

Valeur de retour

Etat de l'ordre sous forme d'une chaîne de caractères.

Note

L'ordre doit être sélectionné en utilisant les méthodes Select (par le ticket) ou SelectByIndex (par l'index).