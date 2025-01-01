DocumentationSections
TimeSetup

Retourne l'heure de placement de l'ordre.

datetime  TimeSetup() const

Valeur de retour

L'heure de placement de l'ordre.

Note

L'ordre doit être sélectionné en utilisant les méthodes Select (par le ticket) ou SelectByIndex (par l'index).