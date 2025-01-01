DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardClasses pour le TradingCOrderInfoTimeSetupMsc 

TimeSetupMsc

Retourne l'heure de placement d'un ordre en millisecondes depuis le 01/01/1970<t2>.</t2>

ulong  TimeSetupMsc() const

Valeur de retour

L'heure de placement d'un ordre en millisecondes depuis le 01/01/1970.

Note

L'ordre doit tout d'abord être sélectionné pour pouvoir y accéder en utilisant les méthodes Select (par le ticket) ou SelectByIndex (par l'index).