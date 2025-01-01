DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardClasses pour le TradingCOrderInfoPositionId 

PositionId

Retourne l'identifiant de la position.

long  PositionId() const

Valeur de retour

Identifiant de la position dans laquelle l'ordre est impliqué.

Note

L'ordre doit être sélectionné en utilisant les méthodes Select (par le ticket) ou SelectByIndex (par l'index).