Référence MQL5 COrderInfo TypeTime 

TypeTime

Retourne le type de l'ordre à l'heure d'expiration.

ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME  TypeTime() const

Valeur de retour

Le type de l'ordre àl'heure d'expiration.

Note

L'ordre doit être sélectionné en utilisant les méthodes Select (par le ticket) ou SelectByIndex (par l'index).