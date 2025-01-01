문서화섹션
주문 채우기 유형 가져오기.

ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING  TypeFilling() const

값 반환

ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING 열거의 주문 채우기 유형.

참고

주문은 선택 (티켓별) 또는 SelectByIndex (인덱스별) 메서드를 사용하여 선택해야 합니다.