Référence MQL5 Bibliothèque Standard Classes pour le Trading COrderInfo Magic 

Magic

Retourne l'identifiant de l'expert ayant placé l'ordre.

long  Magic() const

Valeur de retour

L'identifiant de l'expert ayant placé l'ordre.

Note

L'ordre doit être sélectionné en utilisant les méthodes Select (par le ticket) ou SelectByIndex (par l'index).