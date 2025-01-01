DocumentationSections
TimeDone

Retourne l'heure d'exécution ou d'annulation d'un ordre.

datetime  TimeDone() const

Valeur de retour

L'heure d'exécution ou d'annulation d'un ordre.

Note

L'ordre doit être sélectionné en utilisant les méthodes Select (par le ticket) ou SelectByIndex (par l'index).