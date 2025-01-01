Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardClasses pour le TradingCOrderInfoVolumeCurrent TicketTimeSetupTimeSetupMscOrderTypeTypeDescriptionEtatStateDescriptionTimeExpirationTimeDoneTimeDoneMscTypeFillingTypeFillingDescriptionTypeTimeTypeTimeDescriptionMagicPositionIdVolumeInitialVolumeCurrentPriceOpenStopLossTakeProfitPriceCurrentPriceStopLimitSymbolCommentInfoIntegerInfoDoubleInfoStringStoreStateCheckStateSelectSelectByIndex VolumeCurrent Retourne le volume non atteint de l'ordre. double VolumeCurrent() const Valeur de retour Le volume non atteint de l'ordre. Note L'ordre doit être sélectionné en utilisant les méthodes Select (par le ticket) ou SelectByIndex (par l'index). VolumeInitial PriceOpen