Référence MQL5 COrderInfo VolumeCurrent 

VolumeCurrent

Retourne le volume non atteint de l'ordre.

double  VolumeCurrent() const

Valeur de retour

Le volume non atteint de l'ordre.

Note

L'ordre doit être sélectionné en utilisant les méthodes Select (par le ticket) ou SelectByIndex (par l'index).