DocumentaçãoSeções
Referência MQL5Biblioteca PadrãoClasses de negociaçãoCOrderInfoTypeFilling 

TypeFilling

Obtém o tipo de preenchimento da ordem.

ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING  TypeFilling() const

Valor de retorno

Tipo de preenchimento da ordem (valor do enumerador ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING).

Observação

A ordem deve ser selecionada usando os métodos Select (pelo ticket) ou SelectByIndex (pelo índice).