DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardClasses pour le TradingCOrderInfoSymbol 

Symbol

Retourne le nom du symbole de l'ordre.

string  Symbol() const

Valeur de retour

Nom du symbole de l'ordre.

Note

L'ordre doit être sélectionné en utilisant les méthodes Select (par le ticket) ou SelectByIndex (par l'index).