BK: The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation
107.02 USD 1.53 (1.45%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de BK de hoy ha cambiado un 1.45%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 105.80, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 107.21.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BK News
- BNY reducirá la tasa de interés preferencial al 7,25% a partir del jueves
- BNY reducirá tasa de interés preferencial a 7.25% a partir del jueves
- BNY to lower prime lending rate to 7.25% effective Thursday
- Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
- These Financial Leaders' Stocks Look Firm Ahead Of Fed Announcement
- Grupo Dowgate aumenta su participación en Xeros Technology al 13,2%
- Las acciones de Bank of NY Mellon alcanzan máximos históricos a 106,75 dólares
- Acciones de Bank of NY Mellon alcanzan un máximo histórico de 106.75 USD
- Bank of NY Mellon stock hits all-time high at 106.75 USD
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Bank of New York Mellon, Truist Financial and Northern Trust
- 3 Major Regional Banks to Watch as Industry Prospects Remain Robust
- BNY Mellon: Transformation Into A High-Margin Financial Platform Signals Upside
- USB Resumes Institutional Bitcoin Custody Service Amid Deregulations
- BNY prices $500 million preferred stock offering at 5.95% dividend rate
- Bank Of New York Mellon: Great Bank, But Watch For A Better Price (NYSE:BK)
- Better Stablecoin Buy: Tether (USDT) vs. USD Coin (USDC)
- Are Finance Stocks Lagging The Bank of New York Mellon (BK) This Year?
- Top 15 High-Growth Dividend Stocks For September 2025
- Top 10 High-Yield Dividend Stocks For September 2025
- Why The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now
- Legal & General UCITS ETF to launch securities lending program
- Pinpointing Targets In The Financial Sector
- Bank of NY Mellon stock hits all-time high at 104.48 USD
- Tracking Mario Gabelli’s Gabelli Funds 13F Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (OTCMKTS:GAMI)
Rango diario
105.80 107.21
Rango anual
70.41 107.21
- Cierres anteriores
- 105.49
- Open
- 105.89
- Bid
- 107.02
- Ask
- 107.32
- Low
- 105.80
- High
- 107.21
- Volumen
- 4.348 K
- Cambio diario
- 1.45%
- Cambio mensual
- 2.59%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 28.21%
- Cambio anual
- 49.30%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B