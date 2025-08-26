CotizacionesSecciones
BK: The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation

107.02 USD 1.53 (1.45%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de BK de hoy ha cambiado un 1.45%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 105.80, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 107.21.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
105.80 107.21
Rango anual
70.41 107.21
Cierres anteriores
105.49
Open
105.89
Bid
107.02
Ask
107.32
Low
105.80
High
107.21
Volumen
4.348 K
Cambio diario
1.45%
Cambio mensual
2.59%
Cambio a 6 meses
28.21%
Cambio anual
49.30%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B