BK: The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation

108.74 USD 0.24 (0.22%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio BK ha avuto una variazione del 0.22% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 108.17 e ad un massimo di 109.21.

Segui le dinamiche di The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
108.17 109.21
Intervallo Annuale
70.41 109.21
Chiusura Precedente
108.50
Apertura
108.63
Bid
108.74
Ask
109.04
Minimo
108.17
Massimo
109.21
Volume
4.639 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.22%
Variazione Mensile
4.24%
Variazione Semestrale
30.27%
Variazione Annuale
51.70%
20 settembre, sabato