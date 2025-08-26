Valute / BK
BK: The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation
108.74 USD 0.24 (0.22%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio BK ha avuto una variazione del 0.22% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 108.17 e ad un massimo di 109.21.
Segui le dinamiche di The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Intervallo Giornaliero
108.17 109.21
Intervallo Annuale
70.41 109.21
- Chiusura Precedente
- 108.50
- Apertura
- 108.63
- Bid
- 108.74
- Ask
- 109.04
- Minimo
- 108.17
- Massimo
- 109.21
- Volume
- 4.639 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.22%
- Variazione Mensile
- 4.24%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 30.27%
- Variazione Annuale
- 51.70%
20 settembre, sabato