货币 / BK
BK: The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation
105.49 USD 0.93 (0.87%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日BK汇率已更改-0.87%。当日，交易品种以低点104.78和高点107.00进行交易。
关注The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
BK新闻
- These Financial Leaders' Stocks Look Firm Ahead Of Fed Announcement
- 纽约梅隆银行股价创历史新高至106.75美元
- Bank of NY Mellon stock hits all-time high at 106.75 USD
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Bank of New York Mellon, Truist Financial and Northern Trust
- 3 Major Regional Banks to Watch as Industry Prospects Remain Robust
- BNY Mellon: Transformation Into A High-Margin Financial Platform Signals Upside
- USB Resumes Institutional Bitcoin Custody Service Amid Deregulations
- BNY prices $500 million preferred stock offering at 5.95% dividend rate
- Bank Of New York Mellon: Great Bank, But Watch For A Better Price (NYSE:BK)
- Better Stablecoin Buy: Tether (USDT) vs. USD Coin (USDC)
- Are Finance Stocks Lagging The Bank of New York Mellon (BK) This Year?
- Top 15 High-Growth Dividend Stocks For September 2025
- Top 10 High-Yield Dividend Stocks For September 2025
- Why The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now
- Legal & General UCITS ETF to launch securities lending program
- Pinpointing Targets In The Financial Sector
- Bank of NY Mellon stock hits all-time high at 104.48 USD
- Tracking Mario Gabelli’s Gabelli Funds 13F Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (OTCMKTS:GAMI)
- Comcast to redeem $2.47 billion in 3.950% notes due October 2025
- BankUnited (BKU) Down 5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise to redeem $2.5 billion of 4.900% notes in September
- Annington noteholders approve trustee’s resolution for £2.8bn notes
- M&T Bank (MTB) Down 0.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
- The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
日范围
104.78 107.00
年范围
70.41 107.00
- 前一天收盘价
- 106.42
- 开盘价
- 107.00
- 卖价
- 105.49
- 买价
- 105.79
- 最低价
- 104.78
- 最高价
- 107.00
- 交易量
- 3.984 K
- 日变化
- -0.87%
- 月变化
- 1.12%
- 6个月变化
- 26.38%
- 年变化
- 47.17%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值