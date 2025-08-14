Currencies / BK
BK: The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation
105.31 USD 1.11 (1.04%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BK exchange rate has changed by -1.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 104.78 and at a high of 107.00.
Follow The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
104.78 107.00
Year Range
70.41 107.00
- Previous Close
- 106.42
- Open
- 107.00
- Bid
- 105.31
- Ask
- 105.61
- Low
- 104.78
- High
- 107.00
- Volume
- 1.488 K
- Daily Change
- -1.04%
- Month Change
- 0.95%
- 6 Months Change
- 26.17%
- Year Change
- 46.92%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%