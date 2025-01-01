DocumentaciónSecciones
Elige una transacción a procesar posteriormente y devuelve el ticket de transacción en el historial. Antes de llamar a la función HistoryDealGetTicket(), hay que recibir el historial de transacciones y órdenes usando la función HistorySelect() o HistorySelectByPosition().

ulong  HistoryDealGetTicket(
   int  index      // número de transacción
   );

Parámetros

index

[in]  Número de transacción en la lista de transacciones.

Valor devuelto

Valor del tipo ulong. En caso de ejecución fallida devuelve 0.

Nota

No se puede confundir las órdenes, transacciones y posiciones. Cada transacción es el resultado de la ejecución de una orden, mientras que cada posición es el resultado final de una o más transacciones.

Ejemplo:

void OnStart()
  {
   ulong deal_ticket;            // ticket de transacción
   ulong order_ticket;           // ticket de la orden según la cual ha sido realizada la transacción
   datetime transaction_time;    // hora de realizar la transacción
   long deal_type ;              // tipo de operación comercial
   long position_ID;             // identificador de la posición 
   string deal_description;      // descripción de la operación
   double volume;                // volumen de operación
   string symbol;                // símbolo usado en la transacción
//--- vamos a fijar la fecha inicial y final para solicitar el historial de transacciones
   datetime from_date=0;          // desde el principio
   datetime to_date=TimeCurrent();// hasta el momento actual
//--- vamos a solicitar el historial de transacciones del período especificado
   HistorySelect(from_date,to_date);
//--- número total en la lista de transacciones
   int deals=HistoryDealsTotal();
//--- ahora vamos a procesar cada transacción
   for(int i=0;i<deals;i++)
     {
      deal_ticket=               HistoryDealGetTicket(i);
      volume=                    HistoryDealGetDouble(deal_ticket,DEAL_VOLUME);
      transaction_time=(datetime)HistoryDealGetInteger(deal_ticket,DEAL_TIME);
      order_ticket=              HistoryDealGetInteger(deal_ticket,DEAL_ORDER);
      deal_type=                 HistoryDealGetInteger(deal_ticket,DEAL_TYPE);
      symbol=                    HistoryDealGetString(deal_ticket,DEAL_SYMBOL);
      position_ID=               HistoryDealGetInteger(deal_ticket,DEAL_POSITION_ID);
      deal_description=          GetDealDescription(deal_type,volume,symbol,order_ticket,position_ID);
      //--- hagamos el formateado bonito para el número de transacción
      string print_index=StringFormat("% 3d",i);
      //--- mostramos la información sobre la transacción
      Print(print_index+": deal #",deal_ticket," at ",transaction_time,deal_description);
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|  devuelve la descripción literal de la transacción               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string GetDealDescription(long deal_type,double volume,string symbol,long ticket,long pos_ID)
  {
   string descr;
//---
   switch(deal_type)
     {
      case DEAL_TYPE_BALANCE:                  return ("balance");
      case DEAL_TYPE_CREDIT:                   return ("credit");
      case DEAL_TYPE_CHARGE:                   return ("charge");
      case DEAL_TYPE_CORRECTION:               return ("correction");
      case DEAL_TYPE_BUY:                      descr="buy"break;
      case DEAL_TYPE_SELL:                     descr="sell"break;
      case DEAL_TYPE_BONUS:                    return ("bonus");
      case DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION:               return ("additional commission");
      case DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION_DAILY:         return ("daily commission");
      case DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION_MONTHLY:       return ("monthly commission");
      case DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION_AGENT_DAILY:   return ("daily agent commission");
      case DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLYreturn ("monthly agent commission");
      case DEAL_TYPE_INTEREST:                 return ("interest rate");
      case DEAL_TYPE_BUY_CANCELED:             descr="cancelled buy deal"break;
      case DEAL_TYPE_SELL_CANCELED:            descr="cancelled sell deal"break;
     }
   descr=StringFormat("%s %G %s (order #%d, position ID %d)",
                      descr,  // descripción corriente
                      volume, // volumen de transacción 
                      symbol, // instrumento de transacción 
                      ticket, // ticket de la orden que ha provocado la transacción
                      pos_ID  // ID de la posición en la que ha participado la transacción
                      );
   return(descr);
//---
  }

