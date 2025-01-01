//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- solicitamos la historia de transacciones y órdenes

if(!HistorySelect(0, TimeCurrent()))

{

Print("HistorySelect() failed. Error ", GetLastError());

return;

}



//--- en un ciclo por la lista de todas las órdenes históricas en la cuenta

int total=HistoryOrdersTotal();

for(int i=0; i<total; i++)

{

//--- obtenemos el ticket de la orden en la lista según el índice del ciclo

ulong ticket=HistoryOrderGetTicket(i);

if(ticket==0)

continue;



//--- obtenemos el tipo de la orden y mostramos el encabezado de la lista de propiedades reales de la orden seleccionada

string type=OrderTypeDescription((ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)HistoryOrderGetInteger(ticket, ORDER_TYPE));

PrintFormat("Double properties of an history order %s #%I64u:", type, ticket);



//--- imprimimos bajo el encabezado todas las propiedades reales de la orden seleccionada

HistoryOrderPropertiesDoublePrint(ticket, 16);

}

/*

resultado:

Double properties of an history order Sell #2810847541:

Volume initial: 0.50

Volume current: 0.00

Price open: 1.10491

StopLoss: 0.00000

TakeProfit: 0.00000

Price current: 1.10491

StopLimit: 0.00000

Double properties of an history order Buy Limit #2811003507:

Volume initial: 1.00

Volume current: 1.00

Price open: 1.10547

StopLoss: 0.00000

TakeProfit: 0.00000

Price current: 1.10591

StopLimit: 0.00000

*/

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Muestra en el registro las propiedades reales |

//| de la orden histórica seleccionada |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void HistoryOrderPropertiesDoublePrint(const long ticket, const uint header_width=0)

{

uint w=0;

string header="";

double value=0;



//--- obtenemos el símbolo de la orden y el número de decimales del símbolo

string symbol = HistoryOrderGetString(ticket, ORDER_SYMBOL);

int digits = (int)SymbolInfoInteger(symbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS);



//--- definimos el texto del encabezado y la anchura del campo del encabezado

//--- si la anchura del encabezado se ha transmitido a la función como igual a cero, entonces la anchura será el tamaño de la línea del encabezado + 1

header="Volume initial:";

w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);

//--- obtenemos y mostramos en el registro el volumen inicial al colocar la orden con un encabezado de la anchura establecida

if(!HistoryOrderGetDouble(ticket, ORDER_VOLUME_INITIAL, value))

return;

PrintFormat("%-*s%-.2f", w, header, value);



//--- mostramos en el registro el valor del volumen no ejecutado de la orden

header="Volume current:";

w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);

if(!HistoryOrderGetDouble(ticket, ORDER_VOLUME_CURRENT, value))

return;

PrintFormat("%-*s%-.2f", w, header, value);



//--- mostramos en el registro el valor del precio indicado en la orden

header="Price open:";

w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);

if(!HistoryOrderGetDouble(ticket, ORDER_PRICE_OPEN, value))

return;

PrintFormat("%-*s%-.*f", w, header, digits, value);



//--- mostramos en el registro el valor del nivel de StopLoss

header="StopLoss:";

w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);

if(!HistoryOrderGetDouble(ticket, ORDER_SL, value))

return;

PrintFormat("%-*s%-.*f", w, header, digits, value);



//--- mostramos en el registro el valor del nivel de TakeProfit

header="TakeProfit:";

w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);

if(!HistoryOrderGetDouble(ticket, ORDER_TP, value))

return;

PrintFormat("%-*s%-.*f", w, header, digits, value);



//--- mostramos en el registro el valor del precio actual según el símbolo de la orden

header="Price current:";

w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);

if(!HistoryOrderGetDouble(ticket, ORDER_PRICE_CURRENT, value))

return;

PrintFormat("%-*s%-.*f", w, header, digits, value);



//--- mostramos en el registro el valor de precio de la colocación de la orden Limit al activarse la orden StopLimit

header="StopLimit:";

w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);

if(!HistoryOrderGetDouble(ticket, ORDER_PRICE_STOPLIMIT, value))

return;

PrintFormat("%-*s%-.*f", w, header, digits, value);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Retorna la descripción del tipo de orden |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

string OrderTypeDescription(const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type)

{

switch(type)

{

case ORDER_TYPE_BUY : return("Buy");

case ORDER_TYPE_SELL : return("Sell");

case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT : return("Buy Limit");

case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT : return("Sell Limit");

case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP : return("Buy Stop");

case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP : return("Sell Stop");

case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT : return("Buy Stop Limit");

case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT : return("Sell Stop Limit");

default : return("Unknown order type");

}

}