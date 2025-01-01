DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5Funciones comercialesHistoryOrderGetDouble 

HistoryOrderGetDouble

La función devuelve la propiedad de la orden que ha sido solicitada. La propiedad de la orden tiene que ser del tipo double. Existen 2 variantes de la función.

1. Devuelve el valor de la propiedad directamente.

double  HistoryOrderGetDouble(
   ulong                       ticket_number,     // ticket
   ENUM_ORDER_PROPERTY_DOUBLE  property_id        // identificador de la propiedad
   );

2. Devuelve true o false dependiendo del éxito de ejecución de la función. En caso del éxito el valor de la propiedad se coloca en una variable receptora que el último parámetro pasa por referencia.

bool  HistoryOrderGetDouble(
   ulong                       ticket_number,     // ticket
   ENUM_ORDER_PROPERTY_DOUBLE  property_id,       // identificador de la propiedad
   double&                     double_var         // aquí recibimos el valor de la propiedad
   );

Parámetros

ticket_number

[in]  Ticket de orden.

property_id

[in]  Identificador de la propiedad de orden. Su valor puede ser uno de los valores de la enumeración ENUM_ORDER_PROPERTY_DOUBLE.

double_var

[out]  Variable del tipo double que recibe el valor de la propiedad requerida.

Valor devuelto

Valor del tipo double.

Nota

No hay que confundir las órdenes del historial de trading con las órdenes pendientes actuales que se muestran en la pestaña "Trading" en el panel "Caja de Herramientas". La lista de las órdenes que han sido canceladas o han llevado a la ejecución de la operación comercial se puede encontrar en la pestaña "Historial" en el panel "Caja de Herramientas" del terminal de cliente.

Ejemplo:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- solicitamos la historia de transacciones y órdenes
   if(!HistorySelect(0TimeCurrent()))
     {
      Print("HistorySelect() failed. Error "GetLastError());
      return;
     }
     
//--- en un ciclo por la lista de todas las órdenes históricas en la cuenta
   int total=HistoryOrdersTotal();
   for(int i=0i<totali++)
     {
      //--- obtenemos el ticket de la orden en la lista según el índice del ciclo
      ulong ticket=HistoryOrderGetTicket(i);
      if(ticket==0)
         continue;
      
      //--- obtenemos el tipo de la orden y mostramos el encabezado de la lista de propiedades reales de la orden seleccionada
      string type=OrderTypeDescription((ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)HistoryOrderGetInteger(ticketORDER_TYPE));
      PrintFormat("Double properties of an history order %s #%I64u:"typeticket);
      
      //--- imprimimos bajo el encabezado todas las propiedades reales de la orden seleccionada
      HistoryOrderPropertiesDoublePrint(ticket16);
     }
   /*
   resultado:
   Double properties of an history order Sell #2810847541:
   Volume initial0.50
   Volume current0.00
   Price open:     1.10491
   StopLoss:       0.00000
   TakeProfit:     0.00000
   Price current:  1.10491
   StopLimit:      0.00000
   Double properties of an history order Buy Limit #2811003507:
   Volume initial1.00
   Volume current1.00
   Price open:     1.10547
   StopLoss:       0.00000
   TakeProfit:     0.00000
   Price current:  1.10591
   StopLimit:      0.00000
   */
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Muestra en el registro las propiedades reales                    |
//| de la orden histórica seleccionada                               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void HistoryOrderPropertiesDoublePrint(const long ticketconst uint header_width=0)
  {
   uint   w=0;
   string header="";
   double value=0;
   
//--- obtenemos el símbolo de la orden y el número de decimales del símbolo
   string symbol = HistoryOrderGetString(ticketORDER_SYMBOL);
   int    digits = (int)SymbolInfoInteger(symbolSYMBOL_DIGITS);
   
//--- definimos el texto del encabezado y la anchura del campo del encabezado
//--- si la anchura del encabezado se ha transmitido a la función como igual a cero, entonces la anchura será el tamaño de la línea del encabezado + 1
   header="Volume initial:";
   w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);
//--- obtenemos y mostramos en el registro el volumen inicial al colocar la orden con un encabezado de la anchura establecida
   if(!HistoryOrderGetDouble(ticketORDER_VOLUME_INITIALvalue))
      return;
   PrintFormat("%-*s%-.2f"wheadervalue);
   
//--- mostramos en el registro el valor del volumen no ejecutado de la orden
   header="Volume current:";
   w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);
   if(!HistoryOrderGetDouble(ticketORDER_VOLUME_CURRENTvalue))
      return;
   PrintFormat("%-*s%-.2f"wheadervalue);
   
//--- mostramos en el registro el valor del precio indicado en la orden
   header="Price open:";
   w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);
   if(!HistoryOrderGetDouble(ticketORDER_PRICE_OPENvalue))
      return;
   PrintFormat("%-*s%-.*f"wheaderdigitsvalue);
   
//--- mostramos en el registro el valor del nivel de StopLoss
   header="StopLoss:";
   w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);
   if(!HistoryOrderGetDouble(ticketORDER_SLvalue))
      return;
   PrintFormat("%-*s%-.*f"wheaderdigitsvalue);
 
//--- mostramos en el registro el valor del nivel de TakeProfit
   header="TakeProfit:";
   w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);
   if(!HistoryOrderGetDouble(ticketORDER_TPvalue))
      return;
   PrintFormat("%-*s%-.*f"wheaderdigitsvalue);
 
//--- mostramos en el registro el valor del precio actual según el símbolo de la orden
   header="Price current:";
   w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);
   if(!HistoryOrderGetDouble(ticketORDER_PRICE_CURRENTvalue))
      return;
   PrintFormat("%-*s%-.*f"wheaderdigitsvalue);
 
//--- mostramos en el registro el valor de precio de la colocación de la orden Limit al activarse la orden StopLimit
   header="StopLimit:";
   w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);
   if(!HistoryOrderGetDouble(ticketORDER_PRICE_STOPLIMITvalue))
      return;
   PrintFormat("%-*s%-.*f"wheaderdigitsvalue);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Retorna la descripción del tipo de orden                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string OrderTypeDescription(const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type)
  {
   switch(type)
     {
      case ORDER_TYPE_BUY              :  return("Buy");
      case ORDER_TYPE_SELL             :  return("Sell");
      case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT        :  return("Buy Limit");
      case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT       :  return("Sell Limit");
      case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP         :  return("Buy Stop");
      case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP        :  return("Sell Stop");
      case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT   :  return("Buy Stop Limit");
      case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT  :  return("Sell Stop Limit");
      default                          :  return("Unknown order type");
     }
  }

Véase también

HistorySelect(), HistoryOrdersTotal(), HistoryOrderSelect(), Propiedades de órdenes