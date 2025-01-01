void OnStart()

{

datetime from=0;

datetime to=TimeCurrent();

//--- solicitar todo el historial

HistorySelect(from,to);

//--- variables para recibir valores desde las propiedades de la orden

ulong ticket;

double open_price;

double initial_volume;

datetime time_setup;

datetime time_done;

string symbol;

string type;

long order_magic;

long positionID;

//--- número de actuales órdenes pendientes

uint total=HistoryOrdersTotal();

//--- repasamos todas las órdenes en el ciclo

for(uint i=0;i<total;i++)

{

//--- recibimos el ticket de la orden según su posición en la lista

if((ticket=HistoryOrderGetTicket(i))>0)

{

//--- recibimos las propiedades de la orden

open_price= HistoryOrderGetDouble(ticket,ORDER_PRICE_OPEN);

time_setup= (datetime)HistoryOrderGetInteger(ticket,ORDER_TIME_SETUP);

time_done= (datetime)HistoryOrderGetInteger(ticket,ORDER_TIME_DONE);

symbol= HistoryOrderGetString(ticket,ORDER_SYMBOL);

order_magic= HistoryOrderGetInteger(ticket,ORDER_MAGIC);

positionID = HistoryOrderGetInteger(ticket,ORDER_POSITION_ID);

initial_volume= HistoryOrderGetDouble(ticket,ORDER_VOLUME_INITIAL);

type=GetOrderType(HistoryOrderGetInteger(ticket,ORDER_TYPE));

//--- preparamos y mostramos información sobre la orden

printf("#ticket %d %s %G %s at %G was set up at %s => done at %s, pos ID=%d",

ticket, // ticket de la orden

type, // tipo

initial_volume, // volumen colocado

symbol, // símbolo

open_price, // precio de apertura especificado

TimeToString(time_setup),// hora de colocación de la orden

TimeToString(time_done), // hora de ejecución y eliminación

positionID // ID de la posición en la que ha sido incluida la transacción según la orden

);

}

}

//---

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| devuelve el nombre literal del tipo de la orden |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

string GetOrderType(long type)

{

string str_type="unknown operation";

switch(type)

{

case (ORDER_TYPE_BUY): return("buy");

case (ORDER_TYPE_SELL): return("sell");

case (ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT): return("buy limit");

case (ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT): return("sell limit");

case (ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP): return("buy stop");

case (ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP): return("sell stop");

case (ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT): return("buy stop limit");

case (ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT):return("sell stop limit");

}

return(str_type);

}