HistoryOrderGetTicket
Devuelve el ticket de una orden correspondiente en el historial. Antes de llamar a la función HistoryOrderGetTicket(), hay que recibir el historial de transacciones y órdenes usando la función HistorySelect() o HistorySelectByPosition().
ulong HistoryOrderGetTicket(
Parámetros
index
[in] Número de la orden en la lista de órdenes.
Valor devuelto
Valor del tipo ulong. En caso de ejecución fallida devuelve 0.
Nota
No se debe confundir las órdenes del historial de trading con las órdenes pendientes actuales que se muestran en la pestaña "Trading" del panel "Caja de Herramientas" del terminal de cliente. La lista de las órdenes que han sido canceladas o las que han llevado a la ejecución de una operación comercial se puede ver en la pestaña "Historial" del panel "Caja de Herramientas" del terminal de cliente.
Ejemplo:
void OnStart()
Véase también
