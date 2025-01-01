文档部分
MQL5参考交易函数HistoryDealGetTicket 

HistoryDealGetTicket

函数选择进一步交易过程并返回历史交易票据。优先调用HistoryDealGetTicket()，首先有必要接收使用 HistorySelect() 或者 HistorySelectByPosition() 函数的交易和订单历史记录 。

ulong  HistoryDealGetTicket(
   int  index      // 订单号交易
   );

参量

index

[in]  交易列表中的交易数量。

返回值

无符长整型 值。 如果函数失败，则返回0。

不要弄混 订单交易仓位。 每笔交易都按照订单执行，每个仓位都是一个或多个交易的值。

示例：

void OnStart()
  {
   ulong deal_ticket;            // 交易订单号
   ulong order_ticket;           // 执行交易的订单的订单号
   datetime transaction_time;    // 交易执行时间 
   long deal_type ;              // 交易操作类型
   long position_ID;             // 仓位ID
   string deal_description;      // 操作描述
   double volume;                // 操作交易量
   string symbol;                // 交易的交易品种
//--- 设置交易历史记录请求的起止时间
   datetime from_date=0;         // 从最开始
   datetime to_date=TimeCurrent();// 到当前时间
//--- 特定周期中请求交易历史记录
   HistorySelect(from_date,to_date);
//--- 交易列表中的全部数量
   int deals=HistoryDealsTotal();
//--- 现在处理每一个交易
   for(int i=0;i<deals;i++)
     {
      deal_ticket=               HistoryDealGetTicket(i);
      volume=                    HistoryDealGetDouble(deal_ticket,DEAL_VOLUME);
      transaction_time=(datetime)HistoryDealGetInteger(deal_ticket,DEAL_TIME);
      order_ticket=              HistoryDealGetInteger(deal_ticket,DEAL_ORDER);
      deal_type=                 HistoryDealGetInteger(deal_ticket,DEAL_TYPE);
      symbol=                    HistoryDealGetString(deal_ticket,DEAL_SYMBOL);
      position_ID=               HistoryDealGetInteger(deal_ticket,DEAL_POSITION_ID);
      deal_description=          GetDealDescription(deal_type,volume,symbol,order_ticket,position_ID);
      //--- 为交易号执行格式化
      string print_index=StringFormat("% 3d",i);
      //--- 显示交易信息
      Print(print_index+": deal #",deal_ticket," at ",transaction_time,deal_description);
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 返回操作的字符串描述                                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string GetDealDescription(long deal_type,double volume,string symbol,long ticket,long pos_ID)
  {
   string descr;
//---
   switch(deal_type)
     {
      case DEAL_TYPE_BALANCE:                  return ("balance");
      case DEAL_TYPE_CREDIT:                   return ("credit");
      case DEAL_TYPE_CHARGE:                   return ("charge");
      case DEAL_TYPE_CORRECTION:               return ("correction");
      case DEAL_TYPE_BUY:                      descr="buy"break;
      case DEAL_TYPE_SELL:                     descr="sell"break;
      case DEAL_TYPE_BONUS:                    return ("bonus");
      case DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION:               return ("additional commission");
      case DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION_DAILY:         return ("daily commission");
      case DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION_MONTHLY:       return ("monthly commission");
      case DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION_AGENT_DAILY:   return ("daily agent commission");
      case DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLYreturn ("monthly agent commission");
      case DEAL_TYPE_INTEREST:                 return ("interest rate");
      case DEAL_TYPE_BUY_CANCELED:             descr="cancelled buy deal"break;
      case DEAL_TYPE_SELL_CANCELED:            descr="cancelled sell deal"break;
     }
   descr=StringFormat("%s %G %s (order #%d, position ID %d)",
                      descr,  // 当前描述。
                      volume, // 交易的交易量。
                      symbol, // 交易的交易品种。
                      ticket, // 引起交易的订单的订单号。
                      pos_ID  // 仓位交易执行的ID号。
                      );
   return(descr);
//---
  }

 

另见

