//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- en un ciclo por la lista de todas las órdenes en la cuenta

int total=OrdersTotal();

for(int i=0; i<total; i++)

{

//--- obtenemos el ticket de la orden en la lista según el índice del ciclo

ulong ticket=OrderGetTicket(i);

if(ticket==0)

continue;



//--- obtenemos el tipo de la orden y mostramos el encabezado de la lista de propiedades reales de la orden seleccionada

string type=OrderTypeDescription((ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)OrderGetInteger(ORDER_TYPE));

PrintFormat("Integer properties of an active pending order %s #%I64u:", type, ticket);



//--- imprimimos bajo el encabezado todas las propiedades enteras de la orden seleccionada

OrderPropertiesIntegerPrint(17);

}

/*

resultado:

Integer properties of an active pending order Buy Limit #2812945317:

Ticket: 2812945317

Time setup: 2024.09.04 19:17:16

Type: Buy Limit

State: Placed

Time expiration: 0

Time done: 0

Time setup msc: 2024.09.04 19:17:16.686

Time done msc: 0

Type filling: Return

Type time: Time GTC

Magic: 0

Reason: Client

Position ID: 0

Position By ID: 0

*/

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Muestra en el registro las propiedades reales de la orden elegida

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OrderPropertiesIntegerPrint(const uint header_width=0)

{

uint w=0;

string header="";

long value=0;



//--- mostramos en el registro el ticket de la orden

OrderPropertyPrint("Ticket:", header_width, ORDER_TICKET);



//--- mostramos en el registro el valor de hora de ejecución de la orden

OrderPropertyPrint("Time setup:", header_width, ORDER_TIME_SETUP);



//--- mostramos en el registro el tipo de la orden

OrderPropertyPrint("Type:", header_width, ORDER_TYPE);



//--- mostramos en el registro el estado de la orden

OrderPropertyPrint("State:", header_width, ORDER_STATE);



//--- mostramos en el registro la hora de expiración de la orden

OrderPropertyPrint("Time expiration:", header_width, ORDER_TIME_EXPIRATION);



//--- mostramos en el registro la hora de ejecución o retirada de la orden

OrderPropertyPrint("Time done:", header_width, ORDER_TIME_DONE);



//--- mostramos en el registro la hora de colocación de la orden para su ejecución en milisengundos desde el 01.01.1970

OrderPropertyPrint("Time setup msc:", header_width, ORDER_TIME_SETUP_MSC);



//--- mostramos en el registro la hora de ejecución o retirada de la orden en milisengundos desde el 01.01.1970

OrderPropertyPrint("Time done msc:", header_width, ORDER_TIME_DONE_MSC);



//--- mostramos en el registro el tipo de ejecución según el resto

OrderPropertyPrint("Type filling:", header_width, ORDER_TYPE_FILLING);



//--- mostramos en el registro el tiempo de vida útil de la orden

OrderPropertyPrint("Type time:", header_width, ORDER_TYPE_TIME);



//--- mostramos en el registro el identificador del experto que ha colocado la orden

OrderPropertyPrint("Magic:", header_width, ORDER_MAGIC);



//--- mostramos en el registro el motivo o fuente de la colocación de la orden

OrderPropertyPrint("Reason:", header_width, ORDER_REASON);



//--- mostramos en el registro el identificador de la posición colocado en la orden al realizarse su ejecución

OrderPropertyPrint("Position ID:", header_width, ORDER_POSITION_ID);



//--- mostramos en el registro el identificador de la posición opuesta para las órdenes del tipo ORDER_TYPE_CLOSE_BY

OrderPropertyPrint("Position By ID:", header_width, ORDER_POSITION_BY_ID);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Muestra en el registro el valor de propiedad entera de la orden |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OrderPropertyPrint(const string header, uint header_width, ENUM_ORDER_PROPERTY_INTEGER property)

{

string svalue="";

long lvalue=0;

if(!OrderGetInteger(property, lvalue))

PrintFormat("Cannot get property %s, error=%d", EnumToString(property), GetLastError());

else

{

switch(property)

{

case ORDER_TICKET :

case ORDER_MAGIC :

case ORDER_POSITION_ID :

case ORDER_POSITION_BY_ID :

svalue=(string)lvalue;

break;



case ORDER_TIME_SETUP :

case ORDER_TIME_EXPIRATION :

case ORDER_TIME_DONE :

svalue=(lvalue!=0 ? TimeToString((datetime)lvalue, TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS) : "0");

break;



case ORDER_TIME_SETUP_MSC :

case ORDER_TIME_DONE_MSC :

svalue=(lvalue!=0 ? TimeMscToString(lvalue) : "0");

break;



case ORDER_TYPE :

svalue=OrderTypeDescription((ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)lvalue);

break;

case ORDER_STATE :

svalue=OrderStateDescription((ENUM_ORDER_STATE)lvalue);

break;

case ORDER_TYPE_FILLING :

svalue=OrderTypeFillingDescription((ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING)lvalue);

break;

case ORDER_TYPE_TIME :

svalue=OrderTypeTimeDescription((ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME)lvalue);

break;

case ORDER_REASON :

svalue=OrderReasonDescription((ENUM_ORDER_REASON)lvalue);

break;



default :

svalue="Unknown property";

break;

}



//--- si la anchura del encabezado se ha transmitido a la función como igual a cero, entonces la anchura será el tamaño de la línea del encabezado + 1

uint w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);

PrintFormat("%-*s%-s", w, header, svalue);

}

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Retorna la descripción del tipo de orden |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

string OrderTypeDescription(const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type)

{

switch(type)

{

case ORDER_TYPE_BUY : return("Buy");

case ORDER_TYPE_SELL : return("Sell");

case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT : return("Buy Limit");

case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT : return("Sell Limit");

case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP : return("Buy Stop");

case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP : return("Sell Stop");

case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT : return("Buy Stop Limit");

case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT : return("Sell Stop Limit");

default : return("Unknown order type: "+(string)type);

}

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Retorna la descripción del estado de la orden |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

string OrderStateDescription(ENUM_ORDER_STATE state)

{

switch(state)

{

case ORDER_STATE_STARTED : return("Started");

case ORDER_STATE_PLACED : return("Placed");

case ORDER_STATE_CANCELED : return("Canceled");

case ORDER_STATE_PARTIAL : return("Partial");

case ORDER_STATE_FILLED : return("Filled");

case ORDER_STATE_REJECTED : return("Rejected");

case ORDER_STATE_EXPIRED : return("Expired");

case ORDER_STATE_REQUEST_ADD : return("Request Add");

case ORDER_STATE_REQUEST_MODIFY : return("Request Modify");

case ORDER_STATE_REQUEST_CANCEL : return("Request Cancel");

default : return("Unknown state: "+(string)state);

}

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Retorna la descripción de la política de ejecución del volumen de la orden

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

string OrderTypeFillingDescription(const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type)

{

switch(type)

{

case ORDER_FILLING_FOK : return("Fill or Kill");

case ORDER_FILLING_IOC : return("Immediate or Cancel");

case ORDER_FILLING_BOC : return("Book or Cancel");

case ORDER_FILLING_RETURN : return("Return");

default : return("Unknown type filling: "+(string)type);

}

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Retorna la descripción de la línea de acción de la orden |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

string OrderTypeTimeDescription(const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type)

{

switch(type)

{

case ORDER_TIME_GTC : return("Time GTC");

case ORDER_TIME_DAY : return("Time Day");

case ORDER_TIME_SPECIFIED : return("Time Specified");

case ORDER_TIME_SPECIFIED_DAY : return("Time Specified Day");

default : return("Unknown type time: "+(string)type);

}

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Retorna la descripción del motivo de la colocación de la orden |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

string OrderReasonDescription(const ENUM_ORDER_REASON reason)

{

switch(reason)

{

case ORDER_REASON_CLIENT : return("Client");

case ORDER_REASON_MOBILE : return("Mobile");

case ORDER_REASON_WEB : return("Web");

case ORDER_REASON_EXPERT : return("Expert");

case ORDER_REASON_SL : return("Stop Loss");

case ORDER_REASON_TP : return("Take Profit");

case ORDER_REASON_SO : return("Stop Out");

default : return("Unknown reason: "+(string)reason);

}

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Retorna la hora en milisegundos |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

string TimeMscToString(const long time_msc, int flags=TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS)

{

return(TimeToString(time_msc/1000, flags) + "." + IntegerToString(time_msc %1000, 3, '0'));

}