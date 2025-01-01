|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
{
//--- en un ciclo por la lista de todas las órdenes en la cuenta
int total=OrdersTotal();
for(int i=0; i<total; i++)
{
//--- obtenemos el ticket de la orden en la lista según el índice del ciclo
ulong ticket=OrderGetTicket(i);
if(ticket==0)
continue;
//--- obtenemos el tipo de la orden y mostramos el encabezado de la lista de propiedades reales de la orden seleccionada
string type=OrderTypeDescription((ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)OrderGetInteger(ORDER_TYPE));
PrintFormat("Integer properties of an active pending order %s #%I64u:", type, ticket);
//--- imprimimos bajo el encabezado todas las propiedades enteras de la orden seleccionada
OrderPropertiesIntegerPrint(17);
}
/*
resultado:
Integer properties of an active pending order Buy Limit #2812945317:
Ticket: 2812945317
Time setup: 2024.09.04 19:17:16
Type: Buy Limit
State: Placed
Time expiration: 0
Time done: 0
Time setup msc: 2024.09.04 19:17:16.686
Time done msc: 0
Type filling: Return
Type time: Time GTC
Magic: 0
Reason: Client
Position ID: 0
Position By ID: 0
*/
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Muestra en el registro las propiedades reales de la orden elegida
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OrderPropertiesIntegerPrint(const uint header_width=0)
{
uint w=0;
string header="";
long value=0;
//--- mostramos en el registro el ticket de la orden
OrderPropertyPrint("Ticket:", header_width, ORDER_TICKET);
//--- mostramos en el registro el valor de hora de ejecución de la orden
OrderPropertyPrint("Time setup:", header_width, ORDER_TIME_SETUP);
//--- mostramos en el registro el tipo de la orden
OrderPropertyPrint("Type:", header_width, ORDER_TYPE);
//--- mostramos en el registro el estado de la orden
OrderPropertyPrint("State:", header_width, ORDER_STATE);
//--- mostramos en el registro la hora de expiración de la orden
OrderPropertyPrint("Time expiration:", header_width, ORDER_TIME_EXPIRATION);
//--- mostramos en el registro la hora de ejecución o retirada de la orden
OrderPropertyPrint("Time done:", header_width, ORDER_TIME_DONE);
//--- mostramos en el registro la hora de colocación de la orden para su ejecución en milisengundos desde el 01.01.1970
OrderPropertyPrint("Time setup msc:", header_width, ORDER_TIME_SETUP_MSC);
//--- mostramos en el registro la hora de ejecución o retirada de la orden en milisengundos desde el 01.01.1970
OrderPropertyPrint("Time done msc:", header_width, ORDER_TIME_DONE_MSC);
//--- mostramos en el registro el tipo de ejecución según el resto
OrderPropertyPrint("Type filling:", header_width, ORDER_TYPE_FILLING);
//--- mostramos en el registro el tiempo de vida útil de la orden
OrderPropertyPrint("Type time:", header_width, ORDER_TYPE_TIME);
//--- mostramos en el registro el identificador del experto que ha colocado la orden
OrderPropertyPrint("Magic:", header_width, ORDER_MAGIC);
//--- mostramos en el registro el motivo o fuente de la colocación de la orden
OrderPropertyPrint("Reason:", header_width, ORDER_REASON);
//--- mostramos en el registro el identificador de la posición colocado en la orden al realizarse su ejecución
OrderPropertyPrint("Position ID:", header_width, ORDER_POSITION_ID);
//--- mostramos en el registro el identificador de la posición opuesta para las órdenes del tipo ORDER_TYPE_CLOSE_BY
OrderPropertyPrint("Position By ID:", header_width, ORDER_POSITION_BY_ID);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Muestra en el registro el valor de propiedad entera de la orden |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OrderPropertyPrint(const string header, uint header_width, ENUM_ORDER_PROPERTY_INTEGER property)
{
string svalue="";
long lvalue=0;
if(!OrderGetInteger(property, lvalue))
PrintFormat("Cannot get property %s, error=%d", EnumToString(property), GetLastError());
else
{
switch(property)
{
case ORDER_TICKET :
case ORDER_MAGIC :
case ORDER_POSITION_ID :
case ORDER_POSITION_BY_ID :
svalue=(string)lvalue;
break;
case ORDER_TIME_SETUP :
case ORDER_TIME_EXPIRATION :
case ORDER_TIME_DONE :
svalue=(lvalue!=0 ? TimeToString((datetime)lvalue, TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS) : "0");
break;
case ORDER_TIME_SETUP_MSC :
case ORDER_TIME_DONE_MSC :
svalue=(lvalue!=0 ? TimeMscToString(lvalue) : "0");
break;
case ORDER_TYPE :
svalue=OrderTypeDescription((ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)lvalue);
break;
case ORDER_STATE :
svalue=OrderStateDescription((ENUM_ORDER_STATE)lvalue);
break;
case ORDER_TYPE_FILLING :
svalue=OrderTypeFillingDescription((ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING)lvalue);
break;
case ORDER_TYPE_TIME :
svalue=OrderTypeTimeDescription((ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME)lvalue);
break;
case ORDER_REASON :
svalue=OrderReasonDescription((ENUM_ORDER_REASON)lvalue);
break;
default :
svalue="Unknown property";
break;
}
//--- si la anchura del encabezado se ha transmitido a la función como igual a cero, entonces la anchura será el tamaño de la línea del encabezado + 1
uint w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);
PrintFormat("%-*s%-s", w, header, svalue);
}
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Retorna la descripción del tipo de orden |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string OrderTypeDescription(const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type)
{
switch(type)
{
case ORDER_TYPE_BUY : return("Buy");
case ORDER_TYPE_SELL : return("Sell");
case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT : return("Buy Limit");
case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT : return("Sell Limit");
case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP : return("Buy Stop");
case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP : return("Sell Stop");
case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT : return("Buy Stop Limit");
case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT : return("Sell Stop Limit");
default : return("Unknown order type: "+(string)type);
}
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Retorna la descripción del estado de la orden |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string OrderStateDescription(ENUM_ORDER_STATE state)
{
switch(state)
{
case ORDER_STATE_STARTED : return("Started");
case ORDER_STATE_PLACED : return("Placed");
case ORDER_STATE_CANCELED : return("Canceled");
case ORDER_STATE_PARTIAL : return("Partial");
case ORDER_STATE_FILLED : return("Filled");
case ORDER_STATE_REJECTED : return("Rejected");
case ORDER_STATE_EXPIRED : return("Expired");
case ORDER_STATE_REQUEST_ADD : return("Request Add");
case ORDER_STATE_REQUEST_MODIFY : return("Request Modify");
case ORDER_STATE_REQUEST_CANCEL : return("Request Cancel");
default : return("Unknown state: "+(string)state);
}
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Retorna la descripción de la política de ejecución del volumen de la orden
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string OrderTypeFillingDescription(const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type)
{
switch(type)
{
case ORDER_FILLING_FOK : return("Fill or Kill");
case ORDER_FILLING_IOC : return("Immediate or Cancel");
case ORDER_FILLING_BOC : return("Book or Cancel");
case ORDER_FILLING_RETURN : return("Return");
default : return("Unknown type filling: "+(string)type);
}
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Retorna la descripción de la línea de acción de la orden |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string OrderTypeTimeDescription(const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type)
{
switch(type)
{
case ORDER_TIME_GTC : return("Time GTC");
case ORDER_TIME_DAY : return("Time Day");
case ORDER_TIME_SPECIFIED : return("Time Specified");
case ORDER_TIME_SPECIFIED_DAY : return("Time Specified Day");
default : return("Unknown type time: "+(string)type);
}
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Retorna la descripción del motivo de la colocación de la orden |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string OrderReasonDescription(const ENUM_ORDER_REASON reason)
{
switch(reason)
{
case ORDER_REASON_CLIENT : return("Client");
case ORDER_REASON_MOBILE : return("Mobile");
case ORDER_REASON_WEB : return("Web");
case ORDER_REASON_EXPERT : return("Expert");
case ORDER_REASON_SL : return("Stop Loss");
case ORDER_REASON_TP : return("Take Profit");
case ORDER_REASON_SO : return("Stop Out");
default : return("Unknown reason: "+(string)reason);
}
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Retorna la hora en milisegundos |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string TimeMscToString(const long time_msc, int flags=TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS)
{
return(TimeToString(time_msc/1000, flags) + "." + IntegerToString(time_msc %1000, 3, '0'));
}