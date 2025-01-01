MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリトレードクラスCOrderInfoTimeSetupMsc
- Ticket
- TimeSetup
- TimeSetupMsc
- OrderType
- TypeDescription
- State
- StateDescription
- TimeExpiration
- TimeDone
- TimeDoneMsc
- TypeFilling
- TypeFillingDescription
- TypeTime
- TypeTimeDescription
- Magic
- PositionId
- VolumeInitial
- VolumeCurrent
- PriceOpen
- StopLoss
- TakeProfit
- PriceCurrent
- PriceStopLimit
- Symbol
- Comment
- InfoInteger
- InfoDouble
- InfoString
- StoreState
- CheckState
- Select
- SelectByIndex
TimeSetupMsc
시간(밀리초) 수신: 1970년 1월 1일 이후, 실행을 위해 주문을 발주한 시간.
|
ulong TimeSetupMsc() const
값 반환
발주 시간: 1970년 1월 1일 이후 실행을 위한 주문.
참고
순서는 선택 (티켓별) 또는 SelectByIndex (인덱스별) 메서드로 예비적으로 선택해야 합니다.