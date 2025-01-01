문서화섹션
TimeSetupMsc

시간(밀리초) 수신: 1970년 1월 1일 이후, 실행을 위해 주문을 발주한 시간.

ulong  TimeSetupMsc() const

값 반환

발주 시간: 1970년 1월 1일 이후 실행을 위한 주문.

참고

순서는 선택 (티켓별) 또는 SelectByIndex (인덱스별) 메서드로 예비적으로 선택해야 합니다.