TimeSetupMsc

Emir yerleştirme zamanını 01.01.1970 tarihinden itibaren milisaniyeler cinsinden alır.

ulong  TimeSetupMsc() const

Dönüş değeri

Emir yerleştirme zamanı (01.01.1970 tarihinden itibaren milisaniyeler cinsinden).

Not

Emir, önceden Select (fiş kullanarak) veya SelectByIndex (indis kullanarak) yöntemiyle seçiliş olmalıdır.