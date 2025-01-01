DocumentaçãoSeções
Referência MQL5Biblioteca PadrãoClasses de negociaçãoCOrderInfoTimeSetupMsc 

TimeSetupMsc

Recebe o tempo para execução de uma ordem em milissegundos desde 01.01.1970.

ulong  TimeSetupMsc() const

Valor de retorno

O tempo para execução de uma ordem em milissegundos desde 01.01.1970.

Observação

A ordem deve ser preliminarmente selecionada para acesso usando o método Select (pelo ticket) ou SelectByIndex (pelo índice).