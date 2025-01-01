ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリトレードクラスCOrderInfoTimeSetupMsc 

TimeSetupMsc

01.01.1970から経過したミリ秒数で表された発注時刻を受け取ります。

ulong  TimeSetupMsc() const

戻り値

01.01.1970から経過したミリ秒数で表された注文時刻

注意事項

注文は主に Select（チケットによる選択）または SelectByIndex （インデックスによる選択）メソッドで選択されるべきです。