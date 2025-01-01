MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリトレードクラスCOrderInfoTimeSetupMsc
- Ticket
- TimeSetup
- TimeSetupMsc
- OrderType
- TypeDescription
- State
- StateDescription
- TimeExpiration
- TimeDone
- TimeDoneMsc
- TypeFilling
- TypeFillingDescription
- TypeTime
- TypeTimeDescription
- Magic
- PositionId
- VolumeInitial
- VolumeCurrent
- PriceOpen
- StopLoss
- TakeProfit
- PriceCurrent
- PriceStopLimit
- Symbol
- Comment
- InfoInteger
- InfoDouble
- InfoString
- StoreState
- CheckState
- Select
- SelectByIndex
TimeSetupMsc
01.01.1970から経過したミリ秒数で表された発注時刻を受け取ります。
|
ulong TimeSetupMsc() const
戻り値
01.01.1970から経過したミリ秒数で表された注文時刻
注意事項
注文は主に Select（チケットによる選択）または SelectByIndex （インデックスによる選択）メソッドで選択されるべきです。