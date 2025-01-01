- Type
TrendLineColor (Método Get)
Retorna el color de la línea de tendencia para la curva.
|
uint TrendLineColor()
Valor devuelto
Color de la línea de tendencia.
TrendLineColor (Método Set)
Establece el color de la línea de tendencia para la curva.
|
void TrendLineColor(
Parámetros
clr
[in] Color de la línea