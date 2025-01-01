DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5 Biblioteca estándar Gráficos científicos CCurveTrendLine 

TrendLineColor (Método Get)

Retorna el color de la línea de tendencia para la curva.

uint  TrendLineColor()

Valor devuelto

Color de la línea de tendencia.

TrendLineColor (Método Set)

Establece el color de la línea de tendencia para la curva.

void  TrendLineColor(
   const uint  clr      // color de la línea de tendencia
   )

Parámetros

clr

[in]  Color de la línea