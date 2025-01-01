DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarGráficos científicosCCurveTrendLineCoefficients 

TrendLineCoefficients (Método Get)

Retorna los coeficientes de la línea de tendencia para grabarlos en la matriz.

double&  TrendLineCoefficients()

Valor devuelto

Coeficientes de la línea de tendencia.

TrendLineCoefficients (Método Set)

Obtiene los coeficientes de la línea de tendencia para grabarlos en la matriz.

void  TrendLineCoefficients(
   double&  coefficients[]      // matriz para la grabación de coeficientes 
   )

Parámetros

coefficients[]

[out]  Matriz para la grabación de los coeficientes.