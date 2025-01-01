文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库科学图表CCurveTrendLineColor 

TrendLineColor（获得方法）

获得曲线趋势线的颜色。

uint  TrendLineColor()

返回值

趋势线的颜色。

TrendLineColor（设置方法）

设置曲线趋势线的颜色。

void  TrendLineColor(
   const uint  clr      // 趋势线的颜色
   )

参数

clr

[in]  线的颜色