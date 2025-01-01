문서화섹션
TrendLineColor (Get method)

곡선에 대한 추세선 색상 가져오기.

uint  TrendLineColor()

값 반환

추세선 색상.

TrendLineColor (Set method)

곡선의 추세선 색상을 설정.

void  TrendLineColor(
   const uint  clr      // 추세선 색상
  \)

매개변수

clr

[in]  선 색상