MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ科学的チャートCCurveTrendLineColor
- Type
- Name
- Color
- XMax
- XMin
- YMax
- YMin
- Size
- PointsSize
- PointsFill
- PointsColor
- GetX
- GetY
- LinesStyle
- LinesIsSmooth
- LinesSmoothTension
- LinesSmoothStep
- LinesEndStyle
- LinesWidth
- HistogramWidth
- CustomPlotCBData
- CustomPlotFunction
- PointsType
- StepsDimension
- TrendLineCoefficients
- TrendLineColor
- TrendLineVisible
- Update
- Visible
TrendLineColor (Get method)
곡선에 대한 추세선 색상 가져오기.
|
uint TrendLineColor()
값 반환
추세선 색상.
TrendLineColor (Set method)
곡선의 추세선 색상을 설정.
|
void TrendLineColor(
매개변수
clr
[in] 선 색상