- Type
- Name
- Color
- XMax
- XMin
- YMax
- YMin
- Size
- PointsSize
- PointsFill
- PointsColor
- GetX
- GetY
- LinesStyle
- LinesIsSmooth
- LinesSmoothTension
- LinesSmoothStep
- LinesEndStyle
- LinesWidth
- HistogramWidth
- CustomPlotCBData
- CustomPlotFunction
- PointsType
- StepsDimension
- TrendLineCoefficients
- TrendLineColor
- TrendLineVisible
- Update
- Visible
LinesIsSmooth (método Get)
Devuelve la bandera que determina si hay que realizar el suavizado tras dibujar la curva con líneas.
|
bool LinesIsSmooth()
Valor devuelto
Valor de la bandera
Nota
true – ejecutar suavizado
false – no ejecutar suavizado
LinesIsSmooth (método Set)
Establece la bandera que determina si hay que realizar el suavizado tras dibujar la curva con líneas.
|
void LinesIsSmooth(
Parámetros
smooth
[in] Valor de la bandera
Nota
true – ejecutar suavizado
false – no ejecutar suavizado