DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarGráficos científicosCCurveLinesIsSmooth 

LinesIsSmooth (método Get)

Devuelve la bandera que determina si hay que realizar el suavizado tras dibujar la curva con líneas.

bool  LinesIsSmooth()

Valor devuelto

Valor de la bandera

Nota

true – ejecutar suavizado

false – no ejecutar suavizado

LinesIsSmooth (método Set)

Establece la bandera que determina si hay que realizar el suavizado tras dibujar la curva con líneas.

void  LinesIsSmooth(
   const bool  smooth      // valor de la bandera
   )

Parámetros

smooth

[in]  Valor de la bandera

Nota

true – ejecutar suavizado

false – no ejecutar suavizado