TrendLineColor (Get method)

Get a color of a trend line for a curve.

uint  TrendLineColor()

Return Value

Color of the trend line.

TrendLineColor (Set method)

Set a color of a trend line for a curve.

void  TrendLineColor(
   const uint  clr      // trend line color
   )

Parameters

clr

[in]  Line color