MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryScientific ChartsCCurveTrendLineColor
- Type
- Name
- Color
- XMax
- XMin
- YMax
- YMin
- Size
- PointsSize
- PointsFill
- PointsColor
- GetX
- GetY
- LinesStyle
- LinesIsSmooth
- LinesSmoothTension
- LinesSmoothStep
- LinesEndStyle
- LinesWidth
- HistogramWidth
- CustomPlotCBData
- CustomPlotFunction
- PointsType
- StepsDimension
- TrendLineCoefficients
- TrendLineColor
- TrendLineVisible
- Update
- Visible
TrendLineColor (Get method)
Get a color of a trend line for a curve.
|
uint TrendLineColor()
Return Value
Color of the trend line.
TrendLineColor (Set method)
Set a color of a trend line for a curve.
|
void TrendLineColor(
Parameters
clr
[in] Line color