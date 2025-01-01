- Type
PointsType (Método Get)
Retorna la bandera que indica el tipo de puntos utilizados al dibujar la curva con puntos.
ENUM_POINT_TYPE PointsType()
Valor devuelto
Valor de la bandera que indica el tipo de puntos.
PointsType (Método Set)
Establece la bandera que indica el tipo de puntos utilizados al dibujar la curva con puntos.
void PointsType(
Parámetros
type
[in] Valor de la bandera que indica el tipo de puntos utilizados al dibujar la curva con puntos.