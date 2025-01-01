DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarGráficos científicosCCurvePointsType 

PointsType (Método Get)

Retorna la bandera que indica el tipo de puntos utilizados al dibujar la curva con puntos.

ENUM_POINT_TYPE  PointsType()

Valor devuelto

Valor de la bandera que indica el tipo de puntos.

PointsType (Método Set)

Establece la bandera que indica el tipo de puntos utilizados al dibujar la curva con puntos.

void  PointsType(
   ENUM_POINT_TYPE  type      // valor de la bandera
   )

Parámetros

type

[in]  Valor de la bandera que indica el tipo de puntos utilizados al dibujar la curva con puntos.