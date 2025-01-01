- Type
- Name
- Color
- XMax
- XMin
- YMax
- YMin
- Size
- PointsSize
- PointsFill
- PointsColor
- GetX
- GetY
- LinesStyle
- LinesIsSmooth
- LinesSmoothTension
- LinesSmoothStep
- LinesEndStyle
- LinesWidth
- HistogramWidth
- CustomPlotCBData
- CustomPlotFunction
- PointsType
- StepsDimension
- TrendLineCoefficients
- TrendLineColor
- TrendLineVisible
- Update
- Visible
PointsSize (método Get)
Devuelve el tamaño lineal de los puntos que definen esta curva al dibujarla con puntos, en píxeles.
|
int PointsSize()
Valor devuelto
Tamaño de los puntos que definen le curva, en píxeles.
PointsSize (método Set)
Establece el tamaño de los puntos que definen esta curva al dibujarla con puntos, en píxeles.
|
void PointsSize(
Parámetros
size
[in] Tamaño de los puntos que definen esta curva, en píxeles.