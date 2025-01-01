DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarGráficos científicosCCurvePointsSize 

PointsSize (método Get)

Devuelve el tamaño lineal de los puntos que definen esta curva al dibujarla con puntos, en píxeles.

int  PointsSize()

Valor devuelto

Tamaño de los puntos que definen le curva, en píxeles.

PointsSize (método Set)

Establece el tamaño de los puntos que definen esta curva al dibujarla con puntos, en píxeles.

void  PointsSize(
   const int  size      // tamaño de los puntos en píxeles
   )

Parámetros

size

[in]  Tamaño de los puntos que definen esta curva, en píxeles.