- Type
- Name
- Color
- XMax
- XMin
- YMax
- YMin
- Size
- PointsSize
- PointsFill
- PointsColor
- GetX
- GetY
- LinesStyle
- LinesIsSmooth
- LinesSmoothTension
- LinesSmoothStep
- LinesWidth
- LinesEndStyle
- HistogramWidth
- CustomPlotCBData
- CustomPlotFunction
- PointsType
- StepsDimension
- TrendLineCoefficients
- TrendLineColor
- TrendLineVisible
- Update
- Visible
TrendLineColor (Get yöntemi)
Eğri için kullanılacak trend çizgisinin rengini alır.
|
uint TrendLineColor()
Dönüş Değeri
Trend çizgisinin rengi.
TrendLineColor (Set yöntemi)
Eğri için kullanılacak trend çizgisinin rengini ayarlar.
|
void TrendLineColor(
Parametreler
clr
[in] Çizgi rengi