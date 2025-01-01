DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneBilimsel ÇizelgelerCCurveTrendLineColor 

TrendLineColor (Get yöntemi)

Eğri için kullanılacak trend çizgisinin rengini alır.

uint  TrendLineColor()

Dönüş Değeri

Trend çizgisinin rengi.

TrendLineColor (Set yöntemi)

Eğri için kullanılacak trend çizgisinin rengini ayarlar.

void  TrendLineColor(
   const uint  clr      // trend çizgisinin rengi
   )

Parametreler

clr

[in]  Çizgi rengi